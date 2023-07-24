Elon Musk Rolls Out New X Logo as Twitter Rebrands

Musk has spoken before about his ambition to use Twitter as the foundation of a vision that he has described as “X.com" and an “everything app." In March Musk said that he thought it was possible for his company “to become the biggest financial institution in the world." He has cited as a model WeChat, a popular Chinese app that is used for everything from messaging to mobile payments to business services.

