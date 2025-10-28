Elon Musk’s Grokipedia, an AI-driven Wikipedia rival, goes live

Elon Musk announced that Wikipedia's AI rival Grokipedia is now live. The Tesla boss in an X post touted xAI startup's Grokipedia “Version 1.0 will be 10X better”, even going on to claim, “even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo.” Interested users can access the platform by simply searching for Grokipedia on Google, or clicking on this link - Grokipedia.com

Elon Musk first revealed the initiative in late September on his social media platform, X, describing it as “a massive improvement over Wikipedia” and “a necessary step towards the xAI objective of understanding the Universe.”

The platform’s minimalist homepage featured the title “Grokipedia v0.1” alongside a simple search bar inviting users to submit queries.

This venture represents Musk’s latest effort to leverage Grok, the ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence system developed by his company xAI, in order to provide a more unrestrained, ideologically alternative counterpart to established mainstream digital platforms.

Grokipedia's Monday Failed Launch On Monday, Elon Musk introduced an early iteration of Grokipedia, an AI-generated online encyclopaedia — though the site ceased functioning shortly after its launch.

The billionaire entrepreneur has promoted the project as a less biased alternative to the long-established Wikipedia. However, the platform remained publicly accessible for only around an hour before restricting access to visitors.

At the time of its debut on Monday afternoon, Grokipedia closely mirrored Wikipedia’s visual and structural layout, featuring entries on subjects such as ChatGPT, Diane Keaton, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Yet, the content base appeared markedly smaller, its editorial mechanisms more opaque, and its tone perceptibly more right-leaning in the framing of certain topics.

Grokipedia pushes far-right talking points? Reports from The Washington Post and Wired suggest that Elon Musk’s Grokipedia has been criticised for advancing far-right talking points. Both publications highlighted examples such as the platform’s definitions of gender and its treatment of topics relating to transgender people, among others.

In one instance, Grokipedia’s entry on gender opened with the statement: “Gender refers to the binary classification of humans as male or female based on biological sex...” — a framing that stands in marked contrast to Wikipedia’s definition: “Gender is the range of social, psychological, cultural, and behavioural aspects of being a man (or boy), woman (or girl), or third gender.”

The difference underscores the platform’s ideological slant and its departure from the broader sociocultural interpretation adopted by conventional reference sources.

How Does Grokipedia Portray Elon Musk? Elon Musk’s Grokipedia entry presented a markedly different portrayal of the entrepreneur compared with his corresponding Wikipedia page. The article depicted several of his ventures in notably laudatory language, asserting that his work in artificial intelligence “emphasizes AI safety through truth-oriented development rather than heavy regulation,” and that certain product launches “reflect xAI’s rapid iteration, with Musk highlighting Grok’s design for maximal truth-seeking and reduced censorship.” These claims were attributed directly to xAI’s official website.

Within the section addressing Musk’s involvement in the U.S. DOGE Service, the entry also contained a factual inaccuracy regarding Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who had departed the group prior to its integration into the Trump administration. The text read: “Post-departure, the initiative emphasized sustained, less aggressive efficiencies, with Ramaswamy assuming a more prominent role.”

