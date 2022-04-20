Elon Musk’s Twitter gambit tees up a who’s in-or-out white knight list

Amazon.com Inc. CEO Andy Jassy last week said “it sounds like somebody else is going to own Twitter" when asked on CNBC. Still, cash-rich Amazon has dabbled in social media; it acquired and then shut down social media startup PlanetAll in the 1990s, and has experimented in social shopping. While Amazon has steered clear of the industry more recently and has powerful opponents in regulatory circles, co-founder Jeff Bezos has an appetite. He bought the Washington Post with his personal fortune to run separately from Amazon. Is there a way he could swoop in to snatch Twitter away from Musk? Amazon has been doing bigger and bigger acquisitions lately, like MGM, which closed this year. It might be game to see how many deals it could squeeze by regulators in Washington. Plus, Amazon doesn’t have much overlap with Twitter.

