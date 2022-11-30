Elon Musk’s Twitter politics add to pressure on Tesla’s brand image4 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 07:30 PM IST
Democrats in particular have soured on Tesla in recent weeks, survey finds, though the car maker’s customers remain loyal
Tesla Inc.’s brand image in the US has fallen in long-running surveys as the world’s largest car maker by market value faces new regulatory challengesand Chief Executive Elon Musk wades further into politics in his bid to turn around Twitter Inc.