Elon Musk’s Twitter politics add to pressure on Tesla’s brand image

Self-identifying Democrats in particular have soured on the car maker since Mr. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October, according to data from research firm Morning Consult. Mr. Musk, who plays a large role in the public image of Tesla and now Twitter, on Nov. 7urged voters to back Republicans in the midterm elections. He laterreinstated former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, delivering on his statement in May that he would do so.