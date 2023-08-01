Elon Musk’s X Sues Nonprofit That Accused It of Allowing Hate Speech
Summary
- The lawsuit escalates a clash between the billionaire and the research group
Elon Musk’s social-media company is suing a nonprofit that has accused the platform of allowing the proliferation of hate speech, escalating a continuing clash between the billionaire and the research group.
