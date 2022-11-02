Elon Musk says blocked Twitter users won’t be allowed back until process in place
New Twitter owner says he has spoken to a number of civil-society leaders about company’s policies
New Twitter owner says he has spoken to a number of civil-society leaders about company’s policies
BY DAN STRUMPF | UPDATED NOV 02, 2022 07:45 AM EDT
BY DAN STRUMPF | UPDATED NOV 02, 2022 07:45 AM EDT
New Twitter owner says he has spoken to a number of civil-society leaders about company’s policies
New Twitter owner says he has spoken to a number of civil-society leaders about company’s policies
Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. won’t let anyone who was removed from the service for violating its rules back on the platform until the company has a clear process in place, which he said will take at least a few weeks.
Mr. Musk, who recently completed a $44 billion takeover of the company, said on Twitter early Wednesday that he had spoken to a number of civil-society leaders about how the company “will continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies."
Mr. Musk said, “Twitter’s content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence."
The comments come as Mr. Musk, a self-described free-speech absolutist, works to address concerns that the social-media platform under his ownership will be subject to looser content moderation and welcome back personalities who were removed from the platform.
This week, two large advertising companies recommended that their clients temporarily hold off on advertising on Twitter because of concerns about the company’s ability to monitor its content, people familiar with the situation have said.
Mr. Musk has said among the people he would welcome back to the social-media platform is former President Donald Trump, whom the platform suspended indefinitely after linking Mr. Trump’s comments to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
He has also said Twitter “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" In addition to following laws, Mr. Musk has said that Twitter must be “warm and welcoming to all."
Mr. Musk has said he wants the social-media platform to become less reliant on digital advertising, saying he sees a path to boosting revenue in selling subscriptions. Digital ads account for nearly 90% of Twitter’s total revenue, and Mr. Musk has recently tweeted that he was leaning toward an $8-per-month subscription offering.
Mr. Musk has said he favors a rollback of some of Twitter’s rules governing content, tweeting last week that users “suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail." To help advise on content moderation, he announced plans to convene a content moderation council.
Civil-society leaders that Mr. Musk said he spoke with included Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League; NAACP head Derrick Johnson; and Ken Hersh, CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center and a longtime financier.
Mr. Musk’s Wednesday tweets were posted in response to a post from Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, that said: “We’re staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms."
Other changes that Mr. Musk has floated include charging for Twitter’s user-verification process. That service, which adds a blue check mark on the accounts of those who are verified, is currently free but only accounts deemed “notable" by Twitter can get it.
How Mr. Musk will handle previously banned accounts has been a central question since his takeover of Twitter closed last Thursday. Mr. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021 in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot over tweets that company executives viewed as likely to inspire violence.
Mr. Trump, who has since founded a social-media platform of his own, has said he is happy with Mr. Musk’s takeover of Twitter and disagrees with his ban, but has also said he doesn’t plan to return to the platform. The account remained suspended as of early Wednesday.