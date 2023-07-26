Elon Musk takes control of @X account from user who had held it since 2007

Elon Musk has taken over the @x Twitter account as part of the social network’s ongoing rebrand after the after the previous owner of the account moved to a new one.
Gene X Hwang, a photographer in San Francisco, was behind the social network’s “@x" handle until Tuesday night when it was changed to the official account for X, Musk’s new name for Twitter.
The single-letter username was registered to Gene X. Hwang, a San Francisco based photographer, was behind the social network’s “@x" handle for more than 16 years until Tuesday night when it was changed to the official account for X, Musk’s new name for Twitter.
Hwang had said he had been willing to entertain a sale of the @x account, which was registered in 2007, but that he simply received an email on Tuesday saying that it was being taken over by the company, the Telegraph reported quoting Hwang as saying.
“Alls well that ends well," Hwang posted from a new account, @x12345678998765.
The reports say the X owner has taken over some other accounts without permission since he took over the platform in October 2022.
The world’s richest person took over the username @e shortly after acquiring the company for $44 billion, despite the original owner of the account being unwilling to part with it, reported Platformer editor Zoe Schiffer.