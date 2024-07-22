Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday that the company plans to begin "low production" of its humanoid robots for internal use starting next year. This comes as an update to Musk's earlier timeline, which had predicted a broader rollout of the robots by the end of 2024.

Musk expressed optimism about ramping up production for external sales by 2026, according to a recent post on the social media platform X. This statement updates his previous projection from April, when he suggested the Tesla humanoid robot, known as Optimus, would be operational in Tesla factories by year's end and available for purchase by late 2025.

The development of humanoid robots has been ongoing for several years, with notable advancements from Japan's Honda and Hyundai's Boston Dynamics. These companies are aiming to address potential labor shortages and manage tasks that are either hazardous or monotonous, such as in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing.

Despite Musk's ambitious promises, there is a track record of unmet expectations, including his 2019 declaration that Tesla would launch a network of autonomous "robotaxi" vehicles by 2020. Recently, Musk indicated that the introduction of the robotaxi has been delayed, citing a need for a significant design modification to the vehicle's front end.

Tesla initially unveiled the first version of its Optimus robot, named Bumblebee, in September 2022. More recently, the company released footage of the second iteration of the bipedal robot performing a simple task—folding a T-shirt—at Tesla’s facility.

With a shifting focus towards artificial intelligence, autonomous driving technologies, and robotaxi development, Musk's recent efforts come amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand, which constitutes over 80 per cent of Tesla's quarterly earnings.

Tesla's second-quarter financial results are anticipated to be announced on Tuesday, with analysts projecting a dip in profit margins to the lowest level in over five years. Investors will also be keenly watching for updates on Musk's lofty plans for robotaxis and AI innovations.

(With inputs from Reuters)

