Elon Musk updates timeline for Tesla's humanoid robots, wider release slated for 2026
Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to start low production of humanoid robots for internal use next year, with optimism for external sales by 2026. Despite past unmet expectations, Musk aims to address labor shortages with advancements in robotics and AI technologies.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Monday that the company plans to begin "low production" of its humanoid robots for internal use starting next year. This comes as an update to Musk's earlier timeline, which had predicted a broader rollout of the robots by the end of 2024.