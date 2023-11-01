Elon Musk's "Everything App" plan: X could soon turn matchmaker, become LinkedIn rival, more?
Elon Musk seems to have new plans for his social media platform X. He wants to expand his platform X beyond just messaging and create an "everything app" like China's WeChat, where users can do various activities like checking bank balances, applying for jobs, watching live streams, shopping, and even finding dates. Musk discussed these plans in the company's first big meeting.