Elon Musk's X unveils global ads revenue program for verified creators. Here's how it works…1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 11:10 AM IST
X launches ads revenue program for eligible creators worldwide, allowing them to monetize their presence on the platform.
X, previously known as Twitter, has now officially launched its ads revenue program for eligible creators worldwide. This program offers verified users the opportunity to earn money through ad impressions on their tweets and profiles. It is a significant step for content creators on the platform, allowing them to monetize their presence and engage with their followers while being compensated for their efforts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×