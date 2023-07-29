X, previously known as Twitter, has now officially launched its ads revenue program for eligible creators worldwide. This program offers verified users the opportunity to earn money through ad impressions on their tweets and profiles. It is a significant step for content creators on the platform, allowing them to monetize their presence and engage with their followers while being compensated for their efforts.

“Today is the day: Ads Revenue Sharing is now live for eligible creators globally. Set up payouts from within Monetization to get paid for posting. We want X to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for your efforts," tweeted the official account of X.

X's ads revenue program offers eligible creators the opportunity to directly earn money from the platform. Creators will receive a portion of the ad revenue generated through their content. Each time a user views an ad on their post or profile, the platform generates revenue from that impression, and a percentage of this revenue is shared with the creator. It is a way for creators to monetize their presence on X and be rewarded for the value they bring to the platform through their content.

To be eligible for earning through X's ads revenue program, creators need to meet certain criteria. They must be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organizations and have a minimum of 15 million impressions on their cumulative posts within the last 3 months.

Additionally, they should have at least 500 followers on the platform. These components serve as the qualifying factors for creators to participate in the program and have the opportunity to monetize their content and earn revenue based on their engagement and following on X.

Those who meet the eligibility criteria will be required to set up a Stripe account, which serves as X's payment processor for handling the payouts.

Users can apply for Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing the monetization option in their settings. However, not all applications will be approved, and applicants will be informed of their application status once processing is complete. It is crucial for users to adhere to the Creator Monetization Standards and the X Rules as these guidelines play a significant role in determining eligibility for monetization. Any violations of these guidelines may result in the user being excluded from the program.