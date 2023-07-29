X's ads revenue program offers eligible creators the opportunity to directly earn money from the platform. Creators will receive a portion of the ad revenue generated through their content. Each time a user views an ad on their post or profile, the platform generates revenue from that impression, and a percentage of this revenue is shared with the creator. It is a way for creators to monetize their presence on X and be rewarded for the value they bring to the platform through their content.

