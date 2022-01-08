Employers, investors take notice of AI tools to speed job recruitment

U.S. Xpress, which operates a fleet of more than 6,500 trucks and 13,000 trailers, said it had a 40% increase in the number of experienced hires in the fourth quarter compared with the same period in 2020. The company currently has more than 7,000 drivers, including full-time employees and independent contractors. Ms. Thompson said, Paradox’s AI platform has helped reduce the time it takes to get a new driver through the application process, and on the company payroll, from several weeks—or even months—to a week or so.