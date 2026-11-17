The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged a new vulnerability in a utility called emBridge, which was developed by eMundhra, a digital signature company based out of Bengaluru.

This software helps governments and web applications to communicate with the hardware tokens as well as digital signature certificates which are present in the computers of their users.

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The vulnerability note was issued on 13 November, 2026, and four systems were affected, the CERT-In report revealed:

1. eMudhra emBridge for Windows - version 5.9.1.x to 5.9.3.x

2. eMudhra emBridge for macOS (x64) - version 3.2.4.x to 3.2.6.x

3. eMudhra emBridge for Ubuntu (x64) - version 3.2.0.x to 3.3.0.x

4. eMudhra emBridge for Red Hat (x64) - version 3.2.0.x to 3.3.0.x.

All end-user organizations and individuals using affected versions of eMudhra emBridge were the target audience, and the risk was of 'Unauthorized access to file-system metadata, including file and directory names, from the targeted system'.

Also Read | eMudhra appoints KPMG as independent external reviewer after security incident

"This vulnerability exists in the eMudhra emBridge due to missing authorization checks in the FileBrowser API endpoints. These endpoints perform file system enumeration using the LocalSystem account without adequately validating the requesting callers authorization. An unauthenticated attacker on the same LAN could exploit this vulnerability by sending malicious webpage to the local HTTPS Web API," CERT-In said in its report.

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"Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow the attacker to enumerate file and directory names and obtain information about the directory structure of the targeted system."

"The vulnerability however, does not provide access to file contents or permit file modification, deletion, or code execution, or access to cryptographic keys and hardware token PINs," it added.

Flaw fixed, says eMudhra eMudhra reported that the vulnerability was fixed later. The company issued a statement to India Today Tech, in which it said, "CERT-In has published a note on emBridge, our client-side signing utility, rated LOW severity. A fix is already available and we encourage all users to update to the latest version."

"Every Digital Signature Certificate requires token PIN authentication before it can be used, and CERT-In's note confirms that keys and token PINs are not exposed."

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Also Read | How eight ‘weak’ eMudhra certificates could let attackers impersonate websites

"Identifying and fixing vulnerabilities is a routine part of responsible software development. Large global vendors address thousands of vulnerabilities every month: in the past month alone, Microsoft fixed more than 1,000 in its November Patch Tuesday and Oracle released 1,283 security patches in its October update. Google patched over 200 in Android and Adobe roughly 110," the company also said to India Today Tech.