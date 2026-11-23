An electronics engineer in the UK has found an unusual use for discarded vaping devices. Chris Doel, 26, recovered lithium batteries from 500 used vapes and turned them into a battery pack that powered his home for up to eight hours without electricity from the grid.

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The engineer, who is from Warwickshire, built a 2.5kWh battery system using the recovered batteries. Connected to his home's electrical system through an inverter, it was able to run appliances such as a microwave, kettle and household lights during an eight-hour test.

The project has also drawn attention to the amount of electronic waste created by disposable vapes, many of which contain rechargeable lithium batteries that are thrown away once the vaping liquid runs out.

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According to a report by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Doel first became interested in recovering vape batteries after seeing people throw away their devices at Leeds Festival, where he was volunteering.

He noticed that the devices still contained rechargeable batteries despite being marketed as disposable products. This led him to start collecting used vapes and exploring ways to reuse their components.

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How the engineer built a battery pack using 500 vapes Doel initially experimented with smaller projects. In September 2024, he recovered 35 batteries from discarded vapes and used them to make a portable charger for phones and laptops.

He later decided to build something much larger that could supply electricity to his home.

In May 2025, he approached a local vape shop and asked if it could give him used devices returned by customers. The shop provided him with several bags containing around 2,000 vapes.

It took him approximately six months to remove the rechargeable lithium batteries from the devices. He eventually selected 500 cells for his home battery project.

The recovered batteries were arranged inside a 3D-printed case and connected to create a single battery pack with a capacity of 2.5kWh.

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Safety was also an important part of the project. Doel installed a fuse between the recovered batteries to reduce the risk of short circuits.

The completed battery pack was connected to his home's electrical system using an inverter. During the test, it supplied electricity to household appliances for eight hours without drawing power from the grid.

Doel also documented the project in a YouTube video, which attracted millions of views. He is now exploring ways to connect the battery system to solar panels so that it can be charged using solar energy.

UK disposable vape ban highlights the growing waste problem The project comes at a time when the UK is trying to reduce the environmental impact of disposable vaping devices.

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The country introduced a ban on the sale and supply of single-use vapes on 1 June, 2025. The ban applies to both online and physical stores and covers devices regardless of whether they contain nicotine.

Under the rules, businesses selling reusable vapes must also provide a take-back service. This allows customers to return used devices and parts, including batteries, pods and coils, for proper recycling.

The UK government has warned that vapes should not be thrown into regular household rubbish. Their lithium batteries can become damaged during waste collection and processing, creating a risk of fires.

The problem has continued even after the ban. According to data shared by waste management company Biffa with Electrical Safety First in June 2026, more than two million incorrectly discarded vapes were found at just four waste facilities between June 2025 and March 2026.

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A survey by the safety charity also found that 59% of 1,000 vapers questioned admitted to throwing used devices into household rubbish or recycling bins during the previous 12 months.

Doel's project shows that components inside discarded electronic products can still have value. Instead of treating the batteries as waste, he found a way to recover them and use them for another purpose.

However, this does not mean people should try to build similar battery packs at home. Lithium-ion batteries can catch fire if they are damaged, incorrectly connected or handled without proper safety measures. Recovering and reusing them requires technical knowledge and suitable safety equipment.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.