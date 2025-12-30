Big companies wrapping artificial intelligence into how they do business may be the most underestimated trend in tech next year. Today’s AI winners stand to benefit.
Enterprises actually using AI will be the big trend in tech for 2026
SummaryIn July, a report from MIT said 95% of organizations weren’t generating meaningful value from AI. That seems to be changing.
