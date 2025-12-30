Enterprises actually using AI will be the big trend in tech for 2026

OpenAI is known for its consumer ChatGPT service, but it is an enterprise leader too. In early December, OpenAI executive Ronnie Chatterji said enterprise AI is entering an era where “significant” economic value is being created as a result of large gains in productivity. He cited how more than one million businesses use the company’s AI tools, saying that over the past year, weekly message volume sent to ChatGPT Enterprise has risen nearly eightfold.