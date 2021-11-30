A virtual yacht known as Metaflower Super Mega Yacht has fetched ₹4.5 crore in the Sandbox gaming world which has made it the costliest NFT sold ever under this platform. Sandbox is also a virtual space built on Ethereum blockchain which allows players to gather digital collectibles, build games, and monetize it. The amount spent on this purchase has tickled Harsh Goenka to question the NFT business. He said that rich have too much money to waste and this entire NFT business is a big scam.

“Unbelievable but this virtual yacht called ‘Sandbox’ was just sold for $650k (Rs4.5cr). Whenever I read such stuff, I feel the rich have too much money to waste and this entire NFT business is a big scam," the Chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka tweeted.

Unbelievable but this virtual yacht called ‘Sandbox’ was just sold for $650k (Rs4.5cr). Whenever I read such stuff, I feel the rich have too much money to waste and this entire NFT business is a big scam. pic.twitter.com/fEzqryo7pe — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 30, 2021

The three deck luxury virtual white ship with F1 branding was payment was done in 149 Ether tokens. The asset was released by Republic Realm. The company designed this NFT for the Sandbox.

In November this year, a plot of land was sold for $2.43 million (around ₹18 crore) in Decentraland built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.