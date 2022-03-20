Epic is committing all its Fortnite proceeds from March 20, 2022 through April 3, 2022 to humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Xbox is joining them in this effort and is committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time, so that they can get more aid to the people of Ukraine.

They are on the ground providing emergency aid, including health support, food and clean water, essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter. More organizations will be added to this list in the coming weeks.

We’re not waiting for the actual funds to come in from our platform and payment partners, which can take a while depending on how the transaction was processed. As transactions are reported, we’ll log them and send the funds to the humanitarian relief organizations within days.

All real-money Fortnite purchases made between March 20, 2022 and April 3, 2022 will be distributed. This includes V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack sold for real money. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during this window.

Using V-Bucks in Fortnite will not be included as those are not real-money purchases.

100% of Epic’s Fortnite proceeds is equal to the gross purchase price of all Fortnite in-game purchases or retail purchase redemptions transacted between March 20, 2022 and April 3, 2022 from sales throughout the world, excluding taxes, third-party platform fees, refunds, returns, or reversals.

Microsoft is contributing net proceeds from all sales of Fortnite content on Microsoft Store between March 20, 2022 to April 3, 2022, in all countries where Fortnite is sold. Net proceeds is equal to the gross proceeds net of returns & chargebacks, billing costs, bandwidth cost, operations cost, and taxes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.