Espionage Probe Finds Communications Device on Chinese Cargo Cranes
Dustin Volz , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Mar 2024, 09:35 PM IST
SummaryA congressional investigation into China-built cranes deployed at U.S. ports uncovered installed cellular modems able to provide remote access.
WASHINGTON—A congressional probe of Chinese-built cargo cranes deployed at ports throughout the U.S. has found communications equipment that doesn’t appear to support normal operations, fueling concerns that the foreign machines may pose a covert national-security risk.
