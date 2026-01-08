Amid Grok AI controversy over obscene images, EU makes big move

The European Union’s executive arm on Thursday said it had directed Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, to preserve all data linked to the tool after it triggered outrage for producing ‘sexualised deepfake images’ of minors. The decision allows EU authorities to seek access to records from X as they examine both the platform and the chatbot.

Public complaints surged online following the introduction of an “edit image” feature on Grok. The function allowed users to modify existing images using prompts like “put her in a bikini” or “remove her clothes”, raising serious concerns about misuse and harm.

How has the EU described Grok’s content? The European Union labelled the chatbot’s outputs as “illegal” and “unacceptable”, saying the AI would now be subject to closer monitoring by regulators.

According to EU digital affairs spokesperson Thomas Regnier, the Commission “has ordered X to retain all internal documents and data relating to Grok, and they have to do it until the end of 2026”. This directive builds on an earlier data retention order issued last year.

Regnier explained that the original request focused on X’s “algorithms and recommender systems on the dissemination of illegal content”. The expanded order now brings Grok directly under scrutiny.

Elon Musk’s social media platform has been under investigation since December 2023 under the European Union’s sweeping digital regulations. The probe is being conducted under the Digital Services Act.

What penalties has X faced so far? In December, Brussels imposed a 120-million-euro fine on X for breaching transparency rules under the Digital Services Act, a move that drew strong reactions from the US administration. Authorities cited issues such as the misleading design of the platform’s “blue checkmark” and its failure to give researchers access to public data.

Despite the fine, X continues to face scrutiny over how it handles the spread of illegal material and information manipulation on its platform.

EU officials have made it clear they will not soften their stance. “The DSA is very clear in Europe. All platforms have to get their own house in order, because what they're generating here is unacceptable, and compliance with EU law is not an option. It's an obligation,” Regnier said.

More than 30 members of the European Parliament from the liberal Renew group have urged Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take stronger steps. In a letter dated Wednesday, they called for deeper investigation under the Digital Services Act.