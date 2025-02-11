EU pledges $200 billion in AI spending in bid to catch up with US, China
SummaryEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the AI Action Summit in Paris that the bloc wants to supercharge its ability to compete with the U.S. and China in AI.
The European Union pledged to mobilize 200 billion euros ($206.15 billion) to invest in artificial intelligence as the bloc seeks to catch up with the U.S. and China in the race to train the most complex models.
