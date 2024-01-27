EU warns Apple of strict consequences if App Store modifications fall short of regulations
Apple could face consequences if its modifications to the App Store don't align with upcoming EU regulations, warned the bloc's industry chief. Apple's changes include allowing developers to distribute apps through alternative app stores and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system.
Apple is set to face stringent consequences if its modifications to the App Store fail to align with the upcoming regulations introduced by the European Union, warned the bloc's industry chief on Friday.
