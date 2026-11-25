By Foo Yun Chee and Charlotte Van Campenhout

BRUSSELS, - The European Commission proposed a €50 billion equity financing fund on Wednesday along with other measures to favour European companies in procurement tenders and make Europe a global leader in quantum technology by 2030.

The draft Quantum Act aims to help Europe, which lags behind the United States and China in AI development, chips and cloud computing, reduce its dependency on third countries.

Its proposal also comes as worries over US companies' ability to use so-called "kill switches" to block their products from functioning in Europe have spurred EU efforts to develop local products and services.

"Quantum technologies will shape the future of industry, security and innovation, and they will have a profound impact on our societies. Europe needs to accelerate now," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

The draft legislation will need to be ironed out with EU countries and the European Parliament in the coming months before it can become law.

Around one third of the world's quantum companies are based in the European Union, according to the Commission. Public quantum funding amounted to €8.6 billion last year versus €5.3 billion in the United States and €13.6 billion in China.

Europe's private funding for quantum startups at €1.1 billion, however, trailed the United States' €7 billion.

"Given the possible impact of quantum technologies for security and the Union's strategic interests and technological autonomy, it is necessary to restrict procurement procedures to products, systems and services that are provided by Union controlled entities," the draft legislation said.

It said entities from third countries with which the EU has a respective reciprocal partnership could also bid for tenders.