European Spyware Firms Threaten Digital Security and Privacy, U.S. Says
Summary
- Biden administration bans Cytrox and Intellexa from receiving U.S. technology amid rising concern over hacking tools
The Biden administration added two new foreign technology companies to its export prohibition list, accusing the firms of selling cyber intrusion tools that pose a global threat to digital privacy and security.
