European Spyware Firms Threaten Digital Security and Privacy, U.S. Says

Reports of the growing use of hacking tools purchased from firms in Israel and elsewhere have fueled calls within Europe and in the U.S. to restrict their use. NSO Group, an Israeli technology company, was previously blacklisted by the Biden administration in 2021 along with three other vendors. That action and a raft of negative public attention harmed NSO Group’s business, and the firm recently assumed new ownership after lenders forced a change of control with plans to keep its controversial spyware business going, The Wall Street Journal reported in May.

