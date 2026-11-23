* Public-sector migrations and contract awards suggest sovereignty concerns are starting to influence procurement decisions

* Cloud lock-in remains a major barrier, with providers citing long migration cycles and low conversion rates

* AWS, Microsoft and Google are adapting, launching sovereign-cloud offerings as European sovereignty requirements gain traction

By Emanuele Berro and Hakan Ersen

Nov 23 - A drive to ensure critical digital services can operate under European control is gaining traction, industry executives say, with governments and regulated industries taking sovereignty into account when awarding cloud services contracts.

While digital sovereignty has been a political objective for years, procurement criteria and contract awards are beginning to reflect those priorities.

The change follows a year in which European policymakers and businesses have become more sensitive to their dependence on US technology. US President Donald Trump's return to office and restrictions on access to some technologies heightened concerns over strategic dependencies, while cloud-service disruptions highlighted the risks of concentrating critical services with a small number of providers.

In April, the European Commission awarded four sovereign-cloud contracts worth up to €180 million over six years to groups led by Luxembourg's Post Telecom and Belgium's Proximus, alongside Germany's StackIT and France's Scaleway.

The Dutch government also signed a framework agreement with StackIT, saying it would reduce dependence on non-European suppliers and strengthen digital resilience.

Recent procurements by organisations including Denmark's state railway operator DSB, Swiss federal entities and Germany's public broadcasters have incorporated digital sovereignty requirements aimed at reducing dependence on individual providers and foreign jurisdictions.

"The sovereignty criteria are something that comes much more to the forefront in the public sector and then the leading regulated industries," said Markus Noga, chief technology officer at IONOS, Germany's largest hosting and cloud provider.

The shift is not always a choice between European and US providers. Google Cloud's S3NS joint venture with Thales, which has obtained France's SecNumCloud certification for handling sensitive government and regulated-industry workloads, was selected under the European Commission's €180 million programme.

Google Cloud said public-sector tenders increasingly assess providers on operational autonomy, control of encryption keys and cloud-exit provisions, which allow customers to move applications and data to another provider if required, rather than simply where data is stored.

"The true value comes from not being subject to a kill switch and being able to continue your operations indefinitely," Noga said.

Christine Knackfuss-Nikolic, chief sovereignty officer at Deutsche Telekom's IT services arm T-Systems, said digital sovereignty had shifted from a discussion topic to a procurement consideration during 2025.

She cited concerns over strategic dependence and operational resilience, including the temporary loss of access to Microsoft services by the International Criminal Court and restrictions on some AI model exports.

Recent European Commission initiatives, including its proposed Cloud and AI Development Act aimed at boosting Europe's cloud and AI infrastructure, have reinforced the trend.

Google said regulations such as the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act, which sets technology-risk standards for financial firms, and NIS2 cybersecurity rules were prompting customers to scrutinise more closely who controls their data, cloud operations and critical technology infrastructure.

Nextcloud, which develops a self-hostable alternative to Microsoft 365, said demand for its software had increased roughly fivefold since the start of Trump's second term, while T-Systems said demand for its sovereign-cloud offering had risen more than fourfold since mid-2025.

Yet interest in sovereignty has so far translated into relatively few large-scale migrations away from incumbent providers.

A June European Commission draft of the proposed Cloud and AI Development Act said the market share of EU cloud providers had fallen from 29% in 2017 to 15% in 2022 and had remained stagnant since then, while Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud controlled more than 70% of the European cloud market.

THE LOCK-IN PROBLEM

Despite growing demand, providers say migration from incumbent platforms remains slow.

"The business still lags behind," said IONOS public-sector strategist Mark Neufurth.

He said only a single-digit percentage of discussions with public-sector customers currently result in contracts, while procurement reviews and migration concerns often stretch projects across 12 to 24 months.

Many organisations remain deeply tied to Microsoft Office, Microsoft 365 and existing cloud infrastructure.

Google said customers increasingly sought cloud-exit strategies and open standards to reduce dependency on individual providers.

"The problem is that a lot of people don't like change and are afraid of migration projects," said Nextcloud Chief Executive Frank Karlitschek.

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google have responded with sovereign-cloud offerings of their own. AWS said it conducted a test in October demonstrating that its European Sovereign Cloud could operate independently of infrastructure outside the European Union.

Microsoft pointed to partner-operated projects including Bleu in France and Delos Cloud in Germany.

Even companies benefiting from the trend acknowledge that a complete break with US platforms is unlikely in the near term.

"For large companies, for example, it doesn't make sense to migrate all workloads, only the sensitive ones," Knackfuss-Nikolic said.

Swiss banking software company Temenos said sovereign data and cloud initiatives were not yet mature enough for many large banks with international operations.

"We start to have pretty much all the pieces of the puzzle around Europe," said Sami Pienimäki, chief executive of Finnish software and device maker Jolla. "But it's damn difficult for a regular European, or even an educated policymaker, to see all those pieces on a table and make a clear picture."