Europe’s Digital Services Act validates India’s approach to big tech

Companies such as Google and Facebook already publish transparency reports on how they react to government requests for data removal on their platform around the world voluntarily. However, many industry observers have often labelled self-regulatory efforts of tech companies to be inadequate. In a blog post in June 2021, Samir Saran, president of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a Delhi-based think-tank, wrote that self-regulation has so far “allowed big tech to cherry pick what is to be acted on and what is to be ignored, effectively making it the arbiter of permissible speech". Nappinai concurred, stating that regulations such as the DSA “was brought upon by social media itself, through its resistance to transparency and accountability".

