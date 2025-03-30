Everyone’s talking about AI Agents. Barely anyone knows what they are.

The enterprise software industry gods have spoken and declared “AI agents" to be the next big thing. The only problem: There’s confusion on what they are.

“When I hear some of the conversations around agentic, I sometimes wonder whether it’s like that old elephant thing? Everybody’s touching a different part of the elephant," said Prem Natarajan, chief scientist and head of enterprise AI at Capital One. “Their description of it is different."

AI agents are broadly understood to be systems that can take some action on behalf of humans, like buying groceries or making restaurant reservations.

But in some cases, the question of what constitutes an “action" is blurry. (Is querying enterprise data and delivering an answer based on it an “action"? In some cases it might be and in other cases it might not).

Further, not all software actions are considered agentic.

For example, if AI is simply taking an action based on specific details provided by a human user, it isn’t agentic, said Tom Coshow, senior director analyst with Gartner’s Technical Service Providers division. Software needs to reason itself and make decisions based on contextual knowledge to be a true agent, he said.

Gartner held an AI agents webinar earlier this year to explain the technology and discuss use cases, Coshow said. Afterward, participants were polled on whether they had ever deployed agents. Only 6% said yes.

A lot of what companies are calling AI agents today are really just chatbots and AI assistants, he said.

“It’s a conversation that comes up even internally, as you can imagine," said Capital One’s Natarajan.

Capital One recently deployed its first AI agent use case, a concierge chatbot for its car-dealership clients to help consumers get information on what cars are available and schedule test drives.

Prem Natarajan, chief scientist and head of enterprise AI at Capital One.

On the surface, a user interacting with the concierge might feel like they are having a similar experience to interacting with a chatbot like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Claude. They ask questions and get responses. What truly makes Capital One’s use case agentic, according to Coshow, is that there is a large language model making decisions about what content to serve the customer and the bot can also take action to schedule a test drive.

“Keeping the definition of AI agents simple would be: Does the AI make a decision and does the AI agent take action?" Coshow said.

Still, Robert Blumofe, chief technology officer at Akamai Technologies, said many of the use cases he is seeing in the wild resemble “assistive agents," rather than “autonomous agents, requiring direction from a human user before taking action and narrowly focused on individual use cases."

“You could argue that ‘assistive agent’ is a bit of an oxymoron," Blumofe said.

Ori Goshen, co-founder & co-CEO of AI21 Labs said he shies away from the term. “It’s become very, very overloaded," he said.

“There are many different things that are folded into this term," he said. And when it comes to helping enterprises understand what they are spending money on and truly deliver on the value of AI, “it just needs to be discussed more precisely," he said.