Everyone’s talking about AI Agents. Barely anyone knows what they are.

On the surface, a user interacting with the concierge might feel like they are having a similar experience to interacting with a chatbot like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Claude. They ask questions and get responses. What truly makes Capital One’s use case agentic, according to Coshow, is that there is a large language model making decisions about what content to serve the customer and the bot can also take action to schedule a test drive.