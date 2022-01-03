Lava has announced an exchange offer for smartphone users. The homegrown mobile brand has said that Realme 8s users can get its recently launched 5G smartphone Lava Agni. The offer can be availed by both 6GB and 8GB variant users of the Realme 8s. While both these phones run on the Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, Lava Agni 5G comes with a 6.78 inch screen and a quad rear camera (64MP +5MP+2MP+2MP) whereas the Realme 8s that comes with a 6.5 inch screen and only a triple camera (64MP+2MP+2MP).

The offer is currently available across the country from till 7 January 2022. Users of the Realme 8s can fill out an online form at Lava's e- store and get a new Agni 5G phone in exchange. Agni Mitra (customer service executive) from Lava will personally assist for the exchange process.

Lava Agni 5G is powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 810, a 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with 8GB RAM + 128 GB ROM and liquid cooling technology. The Agni smartphone features 64MP primary camera, along with a 5MP wide angle camera, 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone also has a 16MP front camera for all your selfies. AGNI houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 30W fast charger.

