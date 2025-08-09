iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max out next month: Expected price in US, the UAE and India

Apple is set to launch its new line of iPhones next month. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be launched on September 9, as per a Gulf News report. The pre-orders for Apple’s new smartphones are expected to start on September 12, the outlet reported.

Here is everything you need to know about the expected price and features of Apple’s iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 price in US, the UAE and India The new iPhones are expected to see a modest price hike, as per a Macworld report. The new smartphones could see a hike of $50. The iPhone 17 Pro could be around $1,049 or $1,149, depending on the extra $100 Apple customers have to pay for the 256GB model.

The iPhone 17 could be priced at $799. Apple could charge $949 or $999 for the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could be the costliest model in the lineup with an expected price of $1,249.

In the UAE, the iPhone 17 could cost AED 2,934 ( ₹69,972). The iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced around AED 4,587 ( ₹1,09,394). The iPhone 17 Pro could cost a maximum of AED 4,220 ( ₹1,00,641) while customers may have to shell out AED 3,669 ( ₹87,501) for the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 features The iPhone 17 is expected to include a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom. The models could also have improved zoom capabilities. The high-end iPhone 17 variants could feature 12GB RAM and the A19 Pro chip. The use of aluminium frames instead of titanium could lead to a difference in cost and weight as well.

The official details will be confirmed at the launch event only. Apart from the new iPhone models, Apple will also introduce the Watch Series 11, the Ultra 3, and the SE 3, according to Macrumors.

FAQs When is the Apple iPhone 17 launching? The series is expected to launch in September, but the exact date has not been confirmed.

What is the price of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max? As of now, Apple has not revealed the price of its upcoming models.

Will the Apple iPhone 17 feature the A19 Pro chipset? Yes, the high-end models are expected to have the chipset.