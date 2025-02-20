Technology
Mint Explainer: Microsoft's new chip and a quantum leap for computing
Summary
- Microsoft’s new chip, Majorana 1, promises to shrink timelines for development of quantum computers. These computers will tackle some of the world’s most daunting problems that are beyond the capability of present day computers, in a matter of years rather than decades. Mint decodes the discovery.
Microsoft has unveiled a new chip called Majorana 1 that will potentially enable the creation of quantum computers to solve `meaningful, industrial-scale problems in years, not decades’.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more