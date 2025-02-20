Mint Explainer: Microsoft's new chip and a quantum leap for computing

Classical computing has been the backbone of modern society, giving us the internet, digital banking, e-commerce, social networking and so on. It sent men to the moon, put robots on Mars, led to automation of factories and put smartphones in our pockets. However, many of the world’s biggest challenges (like climate change) and mysteries (developing environment friendly materials) remain beyond the grasp of classical computers. To accelerate and continue the pace of progress, we need to augment the classical approach with a new platform. That platform is enabled by the capabilities of quantum computers.