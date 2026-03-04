Facebook, Instagram, TikTok down? Thousands report receiving ‘Your account is currently unavailable’ message

Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are experiencing widespread service disruptions, with users across multiple regions reporting outages and error messages. The disruptions were first reported from parts of the United States late Tuesday (early Wednesday in India).

Users attempting to access Facebook were met with a notice stating: “Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.” The message appeared across desktop platforms in particular, prompting a surge in complaints.

According to Downdetector, 82% of users reporting issues cited problems with the website interface. As of 2:30 pm Pacific Time, more than 11,000 incident reports concerning Facebook had been logged on the monitoring platform.

More than 60% of complaints were linked specifically to the Facebook website, while 16% related to login failures. Commenters on Downdetector indicated that the disruption was geographically widespread, with reports originating from Marion County, Florida, as well as Bangladesh and Greece.

“I've seen a lot over the years, but I don't think I've seen Facebook go down on the user side like this in many, many years,” writer Brandon Wenerd wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of Facebook displaying a warning message that read, “Account Temporarily Unavailable.”

“Facebook is down on desktop,” added X user @PadPoet. “Mobile seems to work.”

Further, users also turned to social media platforms to report concurrent issues affecting Instagram and TikTok.

Instagram outage reports spike Instagram was reportedly down for hundreds of users on 3 March. Downdetector data showed the surge in complaints began around 4:29 pm Eastern Time, showing a noticeable rise in reported disruptions. Users mostly reported problems with accessing direct messaging available on Instagram.

While the precise technical cause has not been confirmed, the clustering of reports suggests a broader service instability rather than isolated user-side faults.

A user took to X to say, “Not surprised that Instagram is down again". Others commented, “IS INSTAGRAM DOWN? MY DMs CAN’T BE SEEN OR SENT”

TikTok disruption linked to Oracle data centre According to TechCrunch, TikTok is down for some users in the United States, with the disruption attributed to a second Oracle-related outage since the platform’s recent sale.

Some TikTok users in the United States experienced difficulties accessing or posting on the app. The company stated that the issue stemmed from a problem at an Oracle data centre.

“Creators may temporarily experience lags in posting content while Oracle works to resolve the issue,” TikTok said on X.

User-generated reports on Downdetector suggest that the disruption had been ongoing since before 9 am Eastern Time. Oracle’s own post on X indicated that the outage began around the same time.

Oracle is part of an investor consortium that owns 80% of the TikTok USDS Joint Venture, established to comply with a national security law requiring the Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest its American TikTok operations or face a ban in the United States.

Even prior to the formation of the TikTok USDS Joint Venture, Oracle had been providing cloud infrastructure services and managing user data for the platform. Since the sale was finalised in January, Oracle-related issues have contributed to two significant TikTok outages.

Just days after the transaction concluded, TikTok experienced a comparable service interruption, which the company attributed to a winter storm affecting a major Oracle data centre.

Oracle has not yet publicly identified the cause of Tuesday’s disruption.

