‘Facebook is Facebook' wrote this renowned whistleblower. Read his say on ‘Meta'

The rebranding of Facebook to 'Meta' did not receive a warm response from the cyber experts to a common man. Renowned whistleblower, Edward Snowden, came down heavily on Facebook posting series of tweets to debunk the renaming myth. He took Twitter to express his feelings as he wrote, "Paperwork doesn't change the nature of a thing." Mark Zuckerberg who owns Facebook aims to enter a new business domain of virtual reality with 'Meta'.

It will help engage youths to explore new dimensions, Zuckerberg claimed. Facebook has been in storm for its unethical involvements across the world. The social media giant that also owns WhatsApp and Instagram is accused of giving a platform to hate and fake news.

Edward Snowden claimed that a thought that is trying to portray meaningful connections between unrelated things are being applied on to the internet users across the world. This is called 'Apophenia', a term introduced by the German psychologist Klaus Conrad. "Today we understand, if not accept, that hyper-consumption of information online comes at the cost of being hyper-consumed," wrote Snowden in his substack post dated Aug 21.

Edward Snowden claimed that a thought that is trying to portray meaningful connections between unrelated things are being applied on to the internet users across the world. This is called 'Apophenia', a term introduced by the German psychologist Klaus Conrad. "Today we understand, if not accept, that hyper-consumption of information online comes at the cost of being hyper-consumed," wrote Snowden in his substack post dated Aug 21.

The famous whistle-blower said, “Facebook is Facebook. Don't write about the name, write about what they do, because that's what matters."

