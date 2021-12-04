Facebook is in the phase of transition. From rebranding itself to Meta , the US-based technology giant is developing some interesting in-app feature in the Messenger. The Facebook owned messaging app is reportedly going to feature bill-split function soon. The rollout may begin with United States and later to the other parts of the world. This in-app feature will be helpful for groups to split the bill at many use cases like at restaurants, or Netlfix’s subscription.

Meta is going to add this feature of sending or receiving money within the Messenger app. People in a group can split, share, send or receive their part in the planned version, The Verge reported.

According to The Verge, “The feature arrives shortly after David Marcus, Meta’s cryptocurrency chief and former Messenger lead, announced he would be leaving the company." Meta has also added new Group Effects, which let people on Messenger and Instagram video calls use the same augmented reality effects together, it says.

Although, this feature is still under the wrap and there is no official announcement yet from the Facebook’s end. The feature might be rolled out for both iOS and Andorid users starting with US.

