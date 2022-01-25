Facebook promised poor countries free internet. People got charged anyway

The documents also show that as part of the negotiations with mobile carriers, the social-media giant lets phone customers buy data plans via the apps. That is easier than having customers go through the cell company’s own website or retail locations, and gives people the opportunity to purchase data while they are looking at Facebook, and thereby get access to more Facebook content. The documents call it a way to bring the cellular companies on board with the program and allow them “to monetize their customers" via Facebook’s free apps.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}