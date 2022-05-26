Facebook (Meta) is rolling out its updated Privacy Policy effective July 26, formerly known as the Data Policy. Meta is not collecting, using or sharing your data in new ways based on this policy update and we still do not sell your information, it says. “Inspired by feedback from people who use our technologies and privacy experts, we rewrote our Privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and to reflect the latest products we offer."

“We’re also including more ways to access controls you can use to experience our products in ways that are right for you. You can continue to manage your privacy settings at any time and we’re committed to letting you know if we make important changes to how we collect, use and share your information," said Facebook.

Facebook is also updating its Terms of Service to better explain what is expected from them and those who use its platforms. These expectations include the rights and obligations described in its Community Standards, for example when it may disable or terminate accounts that violate its Terms or Community Standards or others’ intellectual property rights or other laws. Some Terms of Service changes match updates to our Privacy Policy, including additional details about what happens when you delete content.

Notifications that people will start to receive today on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger will direct them to information about what to expect from the relevant Privacy Policy and Terms of Service in their region. They’ll also see a summary of what’s different. These updates go into effect on July 26, and people don’t need to act on this notification by this date to continue using our products.

The updated Meta Privacy Policy covers Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta products. It doesn’t cover WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids or the use of Quest devices without a Facebook account, which have their own privacy policies.