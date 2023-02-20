Farmer single-handedly recovers lakhs lost in cyber fraud after police inaction

Pawan Kumar Soni, a 55-year-old farmer from Sri Ganganagar City in Rajasthan, fell prey to a cyber fraud when his son, Harsh Vardhan, clicked on a phishing message that appeared on his mobile phone. Within minutes, a sum of more than ₹8 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from Soni's bank account through four separate transactions.

Harsh, who resides in Dwarka, Delhi, had linked his mobile number with his father's State Bank of India account. On the afternoon of January 7th, he received a message on his phone claiming that the account was blocked and instructing him to update the KYC. Upon clicking on the link, Harsh unwittingly downloaded a duplicate app that was used to hack into his phone and gain access to his user ID and password. The cyber fraudsters were able to transfer the funds out of the account in just seven minutes.

The money taken had been a loan that Soni had taken out for farming purposes under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme. Upon discovering the theft, Harsh immediately contacted his father, who reported the incident to the bank manager and rushed to the bank. Harsh, in turn, filed an online complaint with the District Cyber Cell in Dwarka.

Soni discovered that the money had been transferred to three different accounts: ₹5 lakh and 1.24 lakh to PayU, ₹1,54,899 to CCAvenue, and ₹25,000 to Axis Bank. Both PayU and CCAvenue are digital payment companies that facilitate online transactions between customers and businesses. They collect payments from buyers and deposit them into the merchants' bank accounts.

The bank manager promptly contacted the local cyber cell, while Soni's relatives and friends, who are digital finance professionals, were able to trace the funds to the two payment companies and a Kolkata-based ATM. PayU withheld the money in response to the bank manager's email, but warned that it would release the funds to the merchant if no response was received from the cybercrime department within two days. CCAvenue, for their part, responded to the cyber officials and provided all necessary information.

Despite the swift actions of the bank and the cyber cell, Soni was frustrated by the lack of progress in tracing the funds at Axis Bank and CCAvenue. He repeatedly requested that the Dwarka Cyber Cell contact the two companies and the Kolkata police, but no action was taken until January 23. By that point, ₹25,000 had already been withdrawn from the Axis Bank ATM, while ₹1,20,000 of the money transferred to CCAvenue had been used to buy goods from a Jio store in Kolkata.

Soni criticized the lack of due diligence performed by digital payment companies in verifying the identities of their registered merchants, arguing that it enables fraudsters to perpetrate crimes easily. He also lamented the slow pace of the police investigation, claiming that he and his son were able to trace the money trail more efficiently than the authorities. In response, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, Harsha Vardhan, acknowledged that the police receive a high volume of complaints and that there is always room for improvement in the speed of their response.

"We process them and seek details from the concerned agencies/institutions. In the present case, the complaint was received on January 9 in the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and FIR was registered on January 10. Account details were sought from bank. On receiving the details, mails were sent. There is always scope to improve and do things faster but we also face delays from banks in getting details," Harsha Vardhan said.