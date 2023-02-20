Farmer single-handedly recovers lakhs lost in cyber fraud after police inaction

Harsh, who resides in Dwarka, Delhi, had linked his mobile number with his father's State Bank of India account. On the afternoon of January 7th, he received a message on his phone claiming that the account was blocked and instructing him to update the KYC. Upon clicking on the link, Harsh unwittingly downloaded a duplicate app that was used to hack into his phone and gain access to his user ID and password. The cyber fraudsters were able to transfer the funds out of the account in just seven minutes.