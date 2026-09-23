FBI hacked? ShinyHunters claims brazen theft of sensitive agent data — what the cybercriminal group wants

Cybercriminal group ShinyHunters has claimed it breached the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and stole sensitive information belonging to thousands of agents and job applicants. The group made the statement on a dark web leak site, claiming that it had gained access to information associated with “almost all FBI agents" and people who had applied for jobs with the agency. The FBI has admitted it has been the target of unauthorised activity on its jobs website and is investigating.

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The alleged breach came to light on September 22, 2026, after 404 Media reported receiving a sample of the stolen information. This sample reportedly contained names, home addresses and phone numbers of FBI agents and information about their spouses. 404 Media confirmed some of the data against public records, but the extent of the alleged leak remains unknown.

ShinyHunters claims access to FBI systems TechCrunch reports that ShinyHunters was able to get the details by hacking into an Oracle PeopleSoft server used to manage human resources and recruitment. The hackers then state that they made themselves at home in an Amazon-hosted government cloud, where FBI agent and applicant data reside.

The group claims it stole terabytes of information. The FBI hasn't officially confirmed how much data was accessed or whether ShinyHunters' claims are true.

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Hackers demand FBI remove the report According to ShinyHunters, there are no financial motives in the attack. Rather, the group wants the FBI to take down a report which it says includes inaccurate allegations regarding the hacking group.

The hackers haven't yet openly disclosed what they will do if the FBI denies them access to the allegedly stolen data. The information might raise serious security issues, as personal information about agents and their families could be used for harassment, coercion or even extortion, reported TechCrunch.

Also Read | Iranian Hacker Group Sends Chilling Warning To US After Fresh Strikes On Iran

FBI job website reportedly affected During the incident, the FBI's job site reportedly was defaced and displayed a maintenance message. The special agent applicant portal was also reportedly not available.

The FBI has not been able to give details about the alleged intrusion in response to media requests. Reuters separately reported that the agency had not immediately commented on ShinyHunters' claim.

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The incident comes on the heels of a string of attacks on FBI computer systems this year. ShinyHunters has also been associated with some of the high-profile data breaches, such as those that targeted organisations in the education, finance and other industries.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.