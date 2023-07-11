FDA’s OK Isn’t Always a Happy Day for Biotech Investors

The best-known of the three was the decision on Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi for Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA on Thursday granted full approval, which means that Medicare enrollees who qualify can now get fully covered treatment with the drug. The regulatory nod, along with the ensuing Medicare coverage, is a massive victory for the companies after their Aduhelm, also an anti-amyloid drug, was essentially shut down by Medicare. Eisai said Leqembi could generate $7 billion in annual sales globally by 2030, and many analysts think the figure could be higher.

