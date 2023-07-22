Fears about AI’s existential risk are overdone, says a group of experts

It is safe to say that the AI which exists today is not superintelligent. But it is possible that AI will be made superintelligent in the future. Researchers are divided on how soon that may happen, or even if it will. Still, today’s AI models are impressive, and arguably possess a form of intelligence and understanding of the world; otherwise they would not be so useful. Yet they are also easily fooled, liable to generate falsehoods and sometimes fail to reason correctly. As a result, many contemporary harms stem from AI’s limitations, rather than its capabilities.