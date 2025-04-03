No words needed: Apple’s new iPhone emoji truly understands your exhaustion

Apple rolled out its iOS 18.4 update last week with a ton of new features and support for Apple Intelligence (read AI) features in India along with other countries. However, one update that kind of went under the radar is the rollout of 8 new emojis by the Cupertino based tech giant, one of which could be among the most used characters in the coming days.

The new emoji with “face with bags under eyes” conveys a sense of exhaustion, sleep deprivation and general burnout something that most of use are used to at one point or the other.

Here's a list of all 8 new emojis that Apple has brought with iOS 18.4 update: 1) Face with bags under eyes

2) Fingerprint

3) Leafless tree

4) Root vegetable

5) Harp

6) Shovel

7) Splatter

8) Flag of Sark

With the launch of the new emojis, Apple has also become the first company to adopt the flag of Sark - the new flag for Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government last year. The new tricolour flag features shades of green, white and black with three red stars in the centre stripe. It was originally used between 1932 and 1958 during the Syrian independence movement, and was later briefly revived in the early 1960s before becoming a symbol of resistance to the Assad government during the Civil War that began in 2011.

The new emoji were first sent by Apple to the Unicode Consortium - the organisation responsible for approving and standardising emoji across platforms. Once approved, Apple and other companies were allowed to create their own designs for them.

Apple's new emoji

Apple's all new 8 emojis

Can you use the new emojis if you are not on iOS 18.4? No, the new emojis are currently only available with Apple's latest update for iPhones i.e. iOS 18.4. Even if iPhone users with older iOS versions are sent this emoji they will see a blank icon.

While Apple Intelligence features are limited to very few devices from the iPhone 15 Pro onwards, the support for iOS 18.4 is available for a number of older devices albeit without support for new AI features.

To download the new update, go to your settings and clikc on General, then tap on Software Update. You should now see an available update for the latest iOS version.

List of devices supporting iOS 18.4 udpate: iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max