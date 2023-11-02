Finance Chiefs Take Measured Approach to Using Real-Time Payments
Kristin Broughton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Nov 2023, 05:48 PM IST
SummaryFor CFOs a key selling point of systems like the Federal Reserve’s FedNow is the ability to closely manage working capital.
With real-time payments, chief financial officers can pay their suppliers in seconds, but many CFOs are holding off on using them in the back office, waiting to see if the value ultimately outweighs the costs.
