Finance Chiefs Take Measured Approach to Using Real-Time Payments

Three percent of treasurers use the FedNow payment system, while an additional 39% plan to do so in the future, according to a survey published in October from the AFP. The remainder said they were unsure or had no plans to use FedNow. The survey, conducted around the time the Fed started its real-time payments service in July, included 310 treasury executives, nearly 80% of whom were from publicly traded and private U.S. companies, while the remainder were from nonprofits and government agencies.