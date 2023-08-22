Samsung informed its Galaxy device users that the Galaxy Store and Galaxy Themes will be temporarily suspended for system maintenance work, in a notice issued on August 18. The downtime is scheduled for August 22, between 2:30 am – 5:30 pm (GMT+5:30). However, it remains unclear whether this downtime will affect users globally or exclusively those in India.

Here's what this maintenance period means for users:

Service interruption

During this time, users of Galaxy devices will not be able to access the Galaxy Store and Themes services on their phones, tablets, or through the web.

App download and updates

Downloading and updating of apps and content via Galaxy Store/Galaxy Themes will be temporarily suspended.

Security updates

Security updates provided by Samsung Galaxy devices will also be temporarily halted.

Access restrictions

Users will not be able to directly access Galaxy Store/Galaxy Themes from other apps. Additionally, Galaxy Store access from manufacturers other than Samsung will be unavailable, and downloading and updating of Galaxy Store/Galaxy Themes apps or content will be paused.

Server unavailability

Access to Galaxy Store/Galaxy Themes or the use of Galaxy Store/Galaxy Themes servers will be temporarily suspended.

During this maintenance period, security patch releases will also be temporarily paused, and users won't be able to download and apply new firmware. Samsung will, however, allow users to download official firmware files from its website if necessary.

Even app developers will not have access to the Store and won't be able to update their apps during this time. Samsung expects to bring the Store and Themes services back online after a few hours but has noted that the end time may change depending on the progress of the maintenance work.

This maintenance will impact only the Galaxy App Store and not Samsung's Galaxy device e-shop. Therefore, customers will still be able to order Samsung products on August 22. However, users won't be able to set up their new devices with the latest app updates until the maintenance work is completed.