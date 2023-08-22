Samsung to suspend Galaxy Store, Themes temporarily for maintenance work today. Check time, other details1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Store and Galaxy Themes will be temporarily suspended for maintenance on August 22, affecting users globally.
Samsung informed its Galaxy device users that the Galaxy Store and Galaxy Themes will be temporarily suspended for system maintenance work, in a notice issued on August 18. The downtime is scheduled for August 22, between 2:30 am – 5:30 pm (GMT+5:30). However, it remains unclear whether this downtime will affect users globally or exclusively those in India.