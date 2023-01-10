Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specifications

Fire-Boltt Infinity, a smartwatch with 4GB storage, has been launched in India. It features a 1.6-inch HD display with Bluetooth calling facility. The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch offers more than 300 sports modes and supports various health trackers such as SPO2 tracking, dynamic heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, female health monitoring and more. Interestingly, the smartwatch also offers notifications and comes with features such as music control and TWS connectivity which allows users to pair their earphones with the smartwatch.
Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch: Price in India
The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch comes at a price of ₹4,999 and will be available to purchase on the company’s official website and via e-tailer Amazon India. This device comes in five colour options which are Black, Gold, Silver, Grey and Gold Black.
Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch: Specifications
The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch sports a 1.6-inch HD LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 400x400 pixels. It offers a Bluetooth calling feature, voice assistance on both Siri and Google Assistant on Android.
Moreover, the wearable also comes equipped with in-built storage of 4GB offering a personal MP3 player with a storage capacity of up to 300 songs. Users can stream music from the watch itself and it is compatible with both iPhone and Android.
In terms of features, the Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch offers more than 300 sports modes and supports various health trackers such as SPO2 tracking, dynamic heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, female health monitoring and more. Interestingly, the smartwatch also offers notifications and comes with features such as music control and TWS connectivity which allows users to pair their earphones with the smartwatch. The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch also comes with an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating and sports 110 watch faces.