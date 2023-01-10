Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specifications

In terms of features, the Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch offers more than 300 sports modes and supports various health trackers such as SPO2 tracking, dynamic heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, female health monitoring and more. Interestingly, the smartwatch also offers notifications and comes with features such as music control and TWS connectivity which allows users to pair their earphones with the smartwatch. The Fire-Boltt Infinity smartwatch also comes with an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating and sports 110 watch faces.