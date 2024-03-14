Fireworks and Confetti: Apple’s Video Reactions Wreak Havoc at Meetings, Therapy
Ann-Marie Alcántara , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Mar 2024, 07:17 PM IST
SummaryMac camera feature sparks embarrassment: Users accidentally set off on-screen balloons, confetti and fireworks in serious settings
Alyssa Nolte, a 33-year-old consultant, was on a somber business call a couple months ago. A client was sharing news about coming layoffs. The client raised her hands and suddenly her screen was filled with balloons.
