Fireworks and Confetti: Apple’s Video Reactions Wreak Havoc at Meetings, Therapy

Alyssa Nolte, a 33-year-old consultant, was on a somber business call a couple months ago. A client was sharing news about coming layoffs. The client raised her hands and suddenly her screen was filled with balloons.

“We’re all like, ‘What just happened? Oh my gosh,’" says Nolte, who lives in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The meeting had just been hijacked by the latest tech that has us cringing at work: the new Apple camera effect that made its debut in a September software update for Macs and other devices.

Users are inadvertently triggering deluges of fireworks, rain, thumbs-down signs and even on-screen laser shows at all the wrong times: board meetings, therapy sessions, during a pitch to potential investors.

The new Apple feature is part of a long line of fun, cheeky extras intended to humanize the technology in our lives. But sometimes they cause awkward silence instead. Remember the Texas lawyer who turned himself into a cat during a court appearance?

Apple’s new flourish has begun interrupting serious discussions, too. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman recently released confetti during a live Zoom interview on MSNBC. He didn’t respond to requests for comment.

During video calls, people on newer Macs running MacOS Sonoma (and other recently updated Apple devices) can use hand gestures to set off the eight 3-D effects, called “reactions." If someone holds, say, a thumb up or down, a transparent bubble appears with the corresponding hand sign. A peace sign triggers balloons, while a double peace sign fills the screen with confetti.

The reactions have been on by default, resulting in emoji misfires, especially for people who like to talk with their hands. (Fetterman appeared to call up confetti by using his fingers to make air quotes.)

Since the Apple feature is part of the computer’s camera, these reactions can appear in FaceTime, Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Cisco’s Webex—even telehealth platforms.

An Apple spokeswoman says that in a new update to MacOS Sonoma, these third-party apps now have the option to change the default setting on reactions.

‘Freaking awkward’

Dennis Perpetua, a 46-year-old digital workplace experience officer based in Wilmington, N.Y., was on a one-on-one video call with his boss, in Zurich, when suddenly a thumbs-down emoji bubbled up beside Perpetua’s head.

“We’re kind of having a fairly serious conversation around strategy…and it popped up," Perpetua recalls. “To be quite candid I kind of snort-laughed, which probably wasn’t a great move."

Fortunately, his boss started chuckling— “What he laughed at was me snort laughing," says Perpetua, who wound up posting about his experience on LinkedIn.

Perpetua has since figured out how to trigger the reactions stealthily and surprise his colleagues. “I’ll take these little things as ways to get a laugh or two in a day full" of meetings.

Zach Holmquist, co-founder of AI startup Seer, loves trying out new software and constantly tells people to update their devices to use the latest features. As a developer, he makes a point to download Apple’s beta software for early access.

The 38-year-old in Salt Lake City has been triggering reactions since June—three months before Apple made the software widely available.

But the reactions have caused a lot of “chaos" on his calls with potential investors, he says.

“We would be having a really serious conversation about finances and trajectories and all this stuff and you trigger confetti and balloons," he says. “I feel like balloons is the one I trigger all the time."

It “just gets really freaking awkward," he says. Holmquist won’t turn off reactions because he likes their playfulness. He has, however, moved his camera closer to his face so his hands won’t set them off accidentally.

It’s not you, it’s me

Jacquelyn Tenaglia, a 38-year-old mental-health counselor in Boston, mostly holds virtual appointments. She tends to rest her chin on the back of her hand when listening to clients—which Apple’s software can interpret as a thumbs-down gesture.

She was on a call with a client when she triggered the thumbs-down bubble, and had to apologize.

“It was embarrassing to have that conversation," Tenaglia says. Clients sometimes set reactions off, too. She has emailed them to encourage them to turn the feature off.

“I think of myself as someone with a great sense of humor, but I can say confidently that this has only been a nuisance."

Because the setting was turned on by default when people updated their Macs, some users wonder if the source is a conferencing provider. The providers, including Zoom, which Tenaglia uses, have been trying to clarify that the reactions aren’t controlled by them.

Additionally, Zoom says, “We are in the process of making changes to the default state of Apple’s gesture detection when using Zoom."

Webex is exploring giving customers the option to turn it off, and is creating a support page, says a Cisco spokeswoman.

Miranda Mendelson was in the middle of a remote therapy session, tearfully spilling out her emotions, when a thumbs-down emoji appeared behind her therapist’s head.

The therapist immediately apologized and told Mendelson the emoji didn’t reflect how she viewed the session. The two laughed off the gaffe.

“She was really concerned about me thinking that she put the thumbs-down emoji while I was crying," says Mendelson, a 31-year-old, Las Vegas-based beauty content creator.

Write to Ann-Marie Alcántara at ann-marie.alcantara@wsj.com

Header Illustration: WSJ, Apple (3). Subheading Photos: iStock (2)

View Full Image Fireworks and Confetti: Apple’s Video Reactions Wreak Havoc at Meetings, Therapy

