Five biggest cloud trends to look for in 2022

Often than not, modernization is linked to moving on to PaaS offering on Cloud. However, the true requirement for modernization is to build scale, automate & availability. This includes moving into multi-tenanted architecture for monolithic application, re-imaging application with API first approach and containerizing Database to support auto scaling. It is important to note that businesses have spent way too much time in the application landscape they have built over the years and just replacing them with modern apps are not easy from commercial or technical standpoint. Hence, modernization will also include building of integration layer to facilitate unified Digital front door solutions to provide access to all distributed applications in a single pane and interoperability of services through iPaaS offering from Cloud providers.